Truist Financial Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $545.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $459.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $461.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.21.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

