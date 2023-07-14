U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.84

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.17. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 35,719 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

