UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Price Performance

UCBJF stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. UCB has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $98.29.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.