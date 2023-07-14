Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Short Interest Update

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the June 15th total of 564,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unique Fabricating Stock Performance
UFAB remained flat at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,121. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41.
Unique Fabricating Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unique Fabricating
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.