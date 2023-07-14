Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Short Interest Update

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the June 15th total of 564,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unique Fabricating Stock Performance

UFAB remained flat at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,121. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

