United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

