United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.38

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as low as $11.50. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 2,621 shares trading hands.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.25.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the second quarter worth $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in United Bancorp by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

