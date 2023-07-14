USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of USCB opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. USCB Financial has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $215.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

