Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Valero Energy stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.
