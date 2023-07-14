VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 403,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 298,628 shares.The stock last traded at $17.60 and had previously closed at $17.53.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,004,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 299,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 121,469 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

