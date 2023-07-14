Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $450.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $450.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.42.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.