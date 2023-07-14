Verasity 1-Day Volume Tops $11.12 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Verasity has a market cap of $53.01 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003269 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000618 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006077 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

