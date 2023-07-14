Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16). Approximately 119,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 277,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

Verici Dx Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.26. The firm has a market cap of £20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 4.59.

About Verici Dx

(Get Free Report)

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its in-development tests include Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection; Tuteva, a post-transplant test that focuses on acute cellular rejection; and Protega, a liquid biopsy that aims to predict the risk of fibrosis and long-term graft failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.