Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $33.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 36.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Victory Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.