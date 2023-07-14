Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.52. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 157,646 shares.

Viking Energy Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 54.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.91%.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.