Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.75. 668,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,199. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.29 and a fifty-two week high of $225.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.