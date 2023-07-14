Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $256.00 at Citigroup

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $232.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VMC opened at $223.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $225.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.