Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $183,352,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $147,400,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,629,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,897,229. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

