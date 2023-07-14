Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $304.06

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.06 ($3.91) and traded as low as GBX 273.20 ($3.51). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.55), with a volume of 18,610 shares trading hands.

Wilmington Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 303.89. The company has a market cap of £240.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

