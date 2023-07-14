WINkLink (WIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.13 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $69.40 million and $7.13 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007231 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $6,514,717.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

