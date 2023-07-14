ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.24 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $520,002.34 and approximately $49.24 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00103889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

