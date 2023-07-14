Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives $536.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $536.67.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 27.43 and a current ratio of 27.43.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.