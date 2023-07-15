1inch Network (1INCH) Trading Up 23.2% This Week

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $353.00 million and approximately $75.22 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,766,933 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.