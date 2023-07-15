260 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,866.92 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,867.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,661.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,532.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

