3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $102.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

