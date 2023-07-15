Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAN. Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.76.

Aaron’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $457.16 million, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

