Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $773.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics
In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
