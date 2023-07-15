Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

