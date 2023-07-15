Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $189.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

