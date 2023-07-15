AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.18

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 3635049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.32 ($0.15).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of £85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100 ($21,999.23). In other news, insider Gerry Agnew sold 278,316 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £44,530.56 ($57,288.77). Also, insider Gary Bullard bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100 ($21,999.23). Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

