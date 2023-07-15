Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $3,464.28 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00247285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017246 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 330.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

