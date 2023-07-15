Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.
Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE ACI opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $30.17.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies
In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Albertsons Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.