Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ACI opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

