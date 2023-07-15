Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

