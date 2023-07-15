Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 42.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 9.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 945,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 19.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $581,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

