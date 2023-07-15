Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alpha Teknova’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.14. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Teknova news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $20,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 289,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

