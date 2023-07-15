Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Financial Survey

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $63.51 million 4.33 $31.73 million $0.89 8.46 Pioneer Natural Resources $22.83 billion 2.14 $7.85 billion $28.21 7.41

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alvopetro Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 2 5 15 1 2.65

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $256.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 48.48% 43.94% 34.20% Pioneer Natural Resources 31.15% 30.71% 19.31%

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Alvopetro Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

