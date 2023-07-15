Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.21.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.