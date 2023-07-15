América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE AMX opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 53.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 62.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

