American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

