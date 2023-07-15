Ampleforth Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.19 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $38.19 million and $241,259.16 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003916 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 32,144,828 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

Ampleforth Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

