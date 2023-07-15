Analysts Set Expectations for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HARP. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 473.13% and a negative net margin of 169.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

