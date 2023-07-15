Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $304.20

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.20.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $328.93 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.82 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.66.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.9876 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ferrari by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

