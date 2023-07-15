Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price at $46.64

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,459,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

