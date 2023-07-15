Analyzing AGF Management (AGFMF) & Its Rivals

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,204 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AGF Management to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.7% and pay out 1,270.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AGF Management is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AGF Management and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGF Management Competitors 1150 5025 6467 96 2.43

Profitability

AGF Management presently has a consensus target price of $8.95, suggesting a potential upside of 55.38%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 85.07%. Given AGF Management’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AGF Management has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares AGF Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGF Management N/A N/A N/A AGF Management Competitors 367.09% 7.56% 4.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGF Management and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AGF Management N/A N/A 8.23 AGF Management Competitors $257.99 million $2.69 million -33.37

AGF Management’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AGF Management. AGF Management is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of AGF Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AGF Management competitors beat AGF Management on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages. With approximately $53 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol [AGF.B].

