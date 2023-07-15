Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Cap of $261.12 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $261.12 million and approximately $33.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014284 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,316.87 or 1.00030007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02552896 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $34,249,646.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

