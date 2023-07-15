Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 854 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.33 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

