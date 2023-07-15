APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 3.49. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

