Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $60.15 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Ark has a market capitalization of $60.15 million and $450.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002084 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003041 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,281,096 coins and its circulating supply is 174,280,982 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

