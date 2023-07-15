Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Down 0.2%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 1,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GYLD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

