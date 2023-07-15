Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
