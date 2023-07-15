AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($163.39) to £119 ($153.09) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £119.88 ($154.22).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £103.24 ($132.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of £114.38 and a 200 day moving average of £113.46. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,499.21 ($122.21) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($159.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The stock has a market cap of £160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4,374.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £117.01 ($150.53) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($301,067.80). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

